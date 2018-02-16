Tennis Betting 101

Tennis is easily one of the most followed sports throughout the world, loved by millions of people. It is also widely recognised as a sport that has created a good number of superstars, hometown favourites and often underdogs (who have risen to glory by causing major upsets). Although the game of tennis is based on an age-old tradition, it has gradually embraced the new age advanced technologies as well as progressive gender treatment.
Sports punters in all parts of the world make use of various betting offers, including all the latest Sportingbet betting offers, and actively bet on top-ranked players such as Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and others. Betting on one’s favourite tennis players can really enhance the entertainment quotient of the game, often making the match even more memorable. People that seriously follow their favourite tennis players actually consider betting on them an honourable supporting act.
Sports punters in all parts of the world make use of various betting offers and actively bet on top-ranked players such as Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and others. Betting on one’s favourite tennis players can really enhance the entertainment quotient of the game, often making the match even more memorable. That is why various bookmakers offer enticing welcome offers, take the latest Sportingbet betting offers for example. Using their £50 welcome offer people that seriously follow their favourite tennis players actually consider betting on them to enhance the experience.
Every year hundreds of different tennis tournaments are held in various parts of the world. However, the four biggest ones of them known as Majors or Grand Slams are the ones that give players their desired place in the history books, alongside the past greats of the sport. Regardless of whether one indulges in outright tournament betting, in play betting, said betting, match odds betting or who would win the next game, tennis betting is something that attracts plenty of action everywhere and attracts billions of dollars of business each year. A good number of betting websites have also emerged over the past one decade that cater to the punting needs of tennis bettors in every corner of the world. These new-age online bookmakers offer all kinds of signup and welcome bonuses, to attract more number of punters to their platforms.
With over 100 tennis tournaments across both the women’s and men’s tennis formats, punters have various opportunities to invest and make significant profits from tennis betting. Having said that, it’s very important that a tennis bettor does proper homework before placing any bets. One can easily pay online for his/her bets as these portals offer a wide range of payment methods. Signing up is also very easy and can be done in a matter of few minutes! An often ignored yet a very important visible factor that must be considered while placing tennis bets is the surface the match is being played on. Despite the fact that the top players are usually comfortable playing on all the surfaces, each one has his/her favourite. For instance, Rafael Nadal is almost unbeatable on clay, while Roger Federer is excellent on grass. Novak Djokovic on the other hand is always a huge favourite on Australia’s hard courts.
One must also pay good attention to the draw. Apart from the tennis majors, online/off-line bookmakers almost always wait till the release of the draw to offer their final prices. If you look closely, some of the lower tennis tournaments frequently have one-half of the draw considerably dangerous than the other. This often leads to a lower ranked player finding his/her way up through the weaker side of the draw. Sometimes even in the Grand Slams one half of the draw can be pretty heavy, featuring 3 to 4 top seeds. On the whole, you must take a good look at the odds offered by different bookmakers and only then place your tennis bets.