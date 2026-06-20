Tabellone ATP 250 Eastbourne 2026, tutti gli accoppiamenti. In campo Bellucci

Sorteggiato il tabellone dell’ATP 250 di Eastbourne 2026. Taylor Fritz (1) guida le teste di serie. seguito dal carioca Joao Fonseca (2) e Francisco Cerundolo (3) a completare il podio. Spicca poi il nome di Jack Draper, al rientro sull’erba per il primo torneo con Andy Murray al suo angolo, che affronterà il numero 5 del tabellone Brandon Nakashima. Sul fronte azzurro c’è Mattia Bellucci, che esordirà contro Ugo Humbert (6).
IL TABELLONE COMPLETO
Taylor Fritz (1) vs Bye
Qualifier vs Alexei Popyrin
Daniel Altmaier vs Aleksandar Kovacevic
Zizou Bergs vs Jaume Munar (7)
Francisco Cerundolo (3) vs Bye
Thiago Agustin Tirante vs Jacob Fearnley (WC)
Roman Andres Burruchaga vs Arthur Fery (WC)
Raphael Collignon vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo (8)
Brandon Nakashima (5) vs Jack Draper
Jack Pinnington Jones (WC) vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli
Gabriel Diallo vs Terence Atmane
Bye vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry (4)
Ugo Humbert (6) vs Mattia Bellucci
Jenson Brooksby vs Qualifier
Qualifier vs Qualifier
Bye vs Joao Fonseca (2)