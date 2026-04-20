Tabellone Masters 1000 Madrid 2026: tutti gli accoppiamenti

È stato sorteggiato il tabellone del Masters 1000 di Madrid, in programma dal 21 marzo al 3 aprile sulla terra rossa in Spagna. A guidare il seeding è l’azzurro n.1 al mondo Jannik Sinner, seguito da Alexander Zverev, e Felix Auger-Aliassime. Torneo profano di Carlos Alcaraz e Novak Djokovic. Per il tricolore tanti gli azzurri in campo, presente anche Cinà grazie a una wild card. Di seguito il tabellone completo.
Tabellone Masters 1000 Madrid
PARTE ALTA
(1) Sinner Bye
Q/LL vs Q/LL
Q/LL vs Cinà
(32) Diallo Bye
(19) Norrie Bye
Machac vs Comesana
Bautista Agut vs Tirante
(15) Paul Bye
(9) Rublev Bye
Zhang vs Kopriva
Sonego vs Q/LL
(22) Rinderknech Bye
(27) Fonseca Bye
Bergs Vs Cilic
Jodar vs De Jong
(5) De Minaur Bye
(4) Shelton Bye
Collignon vs Berrettini
Ofner vs Q/LL
(25) Etcheverry Bye
(21) Fils Bye
Buse vs Mannarino
Brooksby vs Nava
(14) Vacherot Bye
(11) Lehecka Bye
Tabilo vs Royer
Muller vs Struff
(33) Michelsen Bye
(29) Griekspoor Bye
Bellucci vs Dzumhur
Hurkacz vs Q/LL
(6) Musetti Bye
PARTE BASSA
(8) Bublik Bye
Tsitsipas vs Q/LL
Q/LL vs Q/LL
(26) Moutet Bye
(20) Davidovich Fokina Bye
Carreno Busta vs Fucsovics
Munar vs Shevchenko
(12) Ruud Bye
(16) F. Cerundolo Bye
Hanfmann vs Giron
Altmaier vs J.M. Cerundolo
(18) Darderi Bye
(28) Nakashima Bye
Van de Zandschulp vs Blockx
Baez vs Q/LL
(5) Auger-Aliassime Bye
(7) Medvedev Bye
Marozsan vs Quinn
Opelka vs Q/LL
(31) Shapovalov Bye
(17) Tien Bye
Dimitrov vsQ/LL
Ugo Carabelli vs Monfils
(10) Cobolli Bye
(13) Khachanov Bye
Landaluce vs Walton
Popyrin vs Q/LL
(23) Mensik Bye
(30) Humbert Bye
Atmane vs Kecmanovic
Borges vs Navone
(2) Zverev Bye