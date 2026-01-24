Australian OpenNews

Australian Open 2026: solo teste di serie agli ottavi, è storia

Luca Innocenti
By Luca Innocenti
1 Min Read
Jannik Sinner esulta all'Australian Open 2026
Jannik Sinner - Foto Ella Ling/Shutterstock

L’Australian Open 2026 entra doppiamente nella storia. Non solo troveremo tre italiani agli ottavi dell’Happy Slam per la prima volta grazie a Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Musetti e Luciano Darderi. Avremo anche gli ottavi di finale maschili composti unicamente da teste di serie. Non era mai successo nell’era Open, come confermato da Luca Brancher. Questi gli accoppiamenti per il quarto turno.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2026 – IL QUADRO COMPLETO DEGLI OTTAVI DI FINALE DEL TORNEO DI SINGOLARE MASCHILE

PARTE ALTA

(1)Alcaraz vs (19) Paul
(10) Bublik vs (6) de Minaur
(3) Zverev vs (18) Cerundolo
(11) Medvedev vs (25) Tien

PARTE BASSA

(5) Musetti vs (9) Fritz
(16) Mensik vs (4) Djokovic
(8) Shelton vs (12) Ruud
(22) Darderi vs (2) Sinner

