Australian Open 2026: solo teste di serie agli ottavi, è storia

L’Australian Open 2026 entra doppiamente nella storia. Non solo troveremo tre italiani agli ottavi dell’Happy Slam per la prima volta grazie a Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Musetti e Luciano Darderi. Avremo anche gli ottavi di finale maschili composti unicamente da teste di serie. Non era mai successo nell’era Open, come confermato da Luca Brancher. Questi gli accoppiamenti per il quarto turno.
AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2026 – IL QUADRO COMPLETO DEGLI OTTAVI DI FINALE DEL TORNEO DI SINGOLARE MASCHILE
PARTE ALTA
(1)Alcaraz vs (19) Paul
(10) Bublik vs (6) de Minaur
(3) Zverev vs (18) Cerundolo
(11) Medvedev vs (25) Tien
PARTE BASSA
(5) Musetti vs (9) Fritz
(16) Mensik vs (4) Djokovic
(8) Shelton vs (12) Ruud
(22) Darderi vs (2) Sinner
For the first time ever in the Open Era, at the Round of 16 of the Men’s Singles Main draw are qualified only seeded players.
Here all the time in which where 15 seeded players at R16 (between brackets the non seeded player) pic.twitter.com/QVqK87Axn9
— Luca Brancher (@LucaBeck) January 24, 2026