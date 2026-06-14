Fils torna in campo: buone notizie in vista di Wimbledon?

Torna in campo Arthur Fils. Il tennista francese, out al Roland Garros per un problema all’anca, ha annunciato il forfait per i 500 di Halle e del Queen’s mantenendo forti dubbi sulla sua partecipazione a Wimbledon. Il transalpino è tornato ad allenarsi al Piatti Tennis Center in vista dei Championships e attualmente è iscritto sia ai 250 di Mallorca e Eastbourne.
This morning Shaurya was on court with Arthur Fils. Moments like these are always special and a great opportunity to learn from some of the best athletes in the game.
Wishing you all the best Arthur, and we hope to see you again soon on the tour. 🚀🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/exSnkvOe6O
— Piatti Tennis Center (@PiattiTennis) June 14, 2026