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Fils torna in campo: buone notizie in vista di Wimbledon?

By Tommaso de Laurentiis
1 Min Read
Arthur Fils a Miami nel 2026
Arthur Fils - Foto Dubreuil Corinne/ABACA

Torna in campo Arthur Fils. Il tennista francese, out al Roland Garros per un problema all’anca, ha annunciato il forfait per i 500 di Halle e del Queen’s mantenendo forti dubbi sulla sua partecipazione a Wimbledon. Il transalpino è tornato ad allenarsi al Piatti Tennis Center in vista dei Championships e attualmente è iscritto sia ai 250 di Mallorca e Eastbourne.

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